Remains found in NY woods may be man missing since December

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:28 AM

COCHECTON, N.Y.

New York's Sullivan County Sheriff's Department says skeletal remains have been found next to an abandoned SUV sought in the December disappearance of a 76-year-old man.

According to the Times Herald-Record (http://bit.ly/2wLL2Xd ), members of a hunting club made the weekend discovery under a thick canopy of trees in Cochecton.

There was a three-state search when Lawrence "Lorenzo" Molinaro was reported missing after he failed to show up for a doctor's appointment on Dec. 29. He was last seen by a neighbor two days earlier.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff says a forensic examination has been ordered to confirm the identity of the remains.

