Catalonian lawmakers step up bid on independence from Spain

The pro-independence ruling coalition in Catalonia is submitting a bill to the regional parliament that aims to serve as a transitional constitution should a controversial vote to secede from Spain succeed.
Spain's government says the Oct. 1 referendum called for by the regional Catalan government is unconstitutional and has pledged to prosecute officials who take formal steps to hold it.
Lawmakers representing the ruling regional parties said if the independence bid wins in the referendum, the "juridical transition bill" provides the legal framework for a constituent assembly that would be in charge of founding a new Catalan Republic until elections are held.
The law needs to be passed by parliamentary and is likely to be challenged by Spain's central authorities through the Constitutional Court.
Catalonia is a prosperous region in northeast Spain.
