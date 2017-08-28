Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, shakes hands with Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont before the start of a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people last week in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, shakes hands with Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont before the start of a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people last week in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail. Francisco Seco AP Photo
Catalonian lawmakers step up bid on independence from Spain

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 11:45 AM

MADRID

The pro-independence ruling coalition in Catalonia is submitting a bill to the regional parliament that aims to serve as a transitional constitution should a controversial vote to secede from Spain succeed.

Spain's government says the Oct. 1 referendum called for by the regional Catalan government is unconstitutional and has pledged to prosecute officials who take formal steps to hold it.

Lawmakers representing the ruling regional parties said if the independence bid wins in the referendum, the "juridical transition bill" provides the legal framework for a constituent assembly that would be in charge of founding a new Catalan Republic until elections are held.

The law needs to be passed by parliamentary and is likely to be challenged by Spain's central authorities through the Constitutional Court.

Catalonia is a prosperous region in northeast Spain.

