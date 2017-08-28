Governor seeks emergency declaration as Harvey pounds coast

More Videos 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 0:40 Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:49 Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful