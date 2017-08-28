More Politics News

Uganda sets up a national committee to stem pornography

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:38 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

Uganda's government says it has set up a national committee to stem the circulation of pornography.

A statement from the government Monday said one of the roles of the group, called the Pornography Control Committee, is "to ensure that the perpetrators of pornography are apprehended and prosecuted."

The statement blamed pornography for "escalating cases" of drug abuse, incest, teenage pregnancy, homosexuality and statutory rape.

The government did not immediately identify the members of the committee, but said they were Ugandans "of high moral character and proven integrity." The committee was inaugurated Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video