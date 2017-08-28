6th Iowa Democrat joins race for US House seat held by Young

The man who ran U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign in Iowa is joining the Democratic nomination race for David Young's U.S. House seat.
Pete D'Alessandro says progressive agendas need to be at the forefront during the 2018 elections if Democrats hope to make any gains in Congress. He envisions a campaign that trumpets a new plan for Iowans and Americans rather than just opposing President Donald Trump. He told The Des Moines Register : "We have to be offering a vision."
D'Alessandro served as political director for Gov. Chet Culver before joining Sanders' campaign in 2016 and is the sixth Democrat to announce a run in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Des Moines.
Comments