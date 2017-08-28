Coroner says man shot by police has died

A coroner's office confirmed that a man shot by police in Ohio has died of his injuries.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says the body of a man shot by Kettering police on Sunday was released to them by the hospital where he had been taken for treatment.
Police declined to provide details of the shooting Sunday, but said more information would be released Monday.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in Kettering when a report was put out of an officer in need of assistance. The call for help was canceled minutes later.
