Forum to host Democratic candidates for Florida governor

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:02 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

The three leading Democratic candidates for Florida governor are expected to speak at a forum.

Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King are scheduled to speak Monday at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.

The three are seeking the nomination to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the November 2018 election. The primary is next August.

On the Republican side, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and state Sen. Jack Latvala have announced their candidacies. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is also considering a GOP bid.

Scott is precluded by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.

