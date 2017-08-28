More Politics News

Charlottesville residents vent at 'recovery' town hall

By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:16 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Charlottesville officials and representatives of the Department of Justice heard from residents frustrated by the city's response to a white nationalist rally that erupted into deadly violence.

Hundreds of people attended an event promoted as a "community recovery town hall" at a Charlottesville performing arts center Sunday. Residents spent around three hours taking turns at a microphone, criticizing officials and asking questions about the way law enforcement responded after violence broke out.

Some speakers said they were depressed and traumatized. There were calls for the mayor and police chief to resign.

The rally earlier this month was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.

A woman was killed when a car plowed into protesters, and two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed.

