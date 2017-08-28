N Carolina justices seek ideas on 2011 redistricting case

North Carolina's highest court wants suggestions about what to do now that the U.S. Supreme Court returned a long-running redistricting case to the state's justices.
The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments Monday about 2011 litigation challenging North Carolina's legislative and congressional districts that year.
The state's justices twice upheld the Republican maps, but in May the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back for consideration in light of a separate federal court ruling striking down North Carolina congressional districts.
Attorneys representing voters in the 2011 lawsuit want the state Supreme Court to declare the maps violate federal and state constitutions, which could have legal value in future cases. Lawyers for legislative leaders say nothing should happen because federal courts already ordered congressional and legislative districts be redrawn.
