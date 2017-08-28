Security high before Indian court sentences guru for rapes

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, a convoy of Indian soldiers patrol the town where the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect is based, in Sirsa, in the northern Indian state of Haryana. A curfew is in place in Rohtak, where a spiritual guru who was convicted of rape last week is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. AP Photo, File)