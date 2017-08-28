More Politics News

Maine community college tuition frozen for upcoming year

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:06 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Tuition is being frozen at Maine's seven community colleges for the coming academic year.

Officials say the tuition freeze was made possible by an increase in state appropriations requested by trustees of the Maine Community College System.

System President Derek Langhauser says Maine's community colleges already have the lowest tuition in New England. He says the board is committed to keeping tuition affordable to give a boost to the state, which has the lowest per capita income and lowest college attainment in New England.

Registration remains open for fall classes. The majority of classes begin between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5, but some start later.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video