Guatemala's president plunges into constitutional crisis

A woman supporting Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity, shouts at count-demonstrators across the street in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales stood firm on his decision to expel the Velasquez, after the U.N. commission announced on Friday it was seeking the removal of the president's immunity to pursue an investigation into campaign finance violations. Moises Castillo AP Photo