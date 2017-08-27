More Politics News

Illinois governor signs 2 criminal justice measures into law

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:57 PM

CHICAGO

Illinois will allow authorities to prosecute out-of-state drug dealers for deaths caused by their sales under a measure signed recently by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The new law is named after Evan Rushing, a southwestern Illinois man the bill's sponsor says died of an overdose after buying drugs from a St. Louis dealer.

Another measure the Republican governor approved bans what's known as the "gay panic" defense in murder cases in Illinois. Among other things, the law bars the use of a victim's sexual orientation as a justification for murder.

California has a similar law.

The Illinois measure received wide bipartisan support in the Legislature.

Rauner signed both measures on Friday without offering any comment.

Both new laws take effect in January.

