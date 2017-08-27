More Politics News

Pantelides, Astle, hold funding edge in Annapolis mayor race

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:17 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides and state Sen. John Astle are leading their primary opponents in the city's mayoral race.

The Capital Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2wKmsGq ) that Pantelides, a Republican, has raised the most at $141,697. Astle, a Democrat, has raised $119,209.

Astle's primary opponent, Gavin Buckley, has raised $72,736. Republican Nevin Young was in last place with $2,692.

The money raised this year is considerably higher than in the August reports of the city's last mayoral race. Pantelides had raised $36,555 in his first campaign finance report in 2013. Josh Cohen, who was the Democratic incumbent in the last race, had raised $35,337, but he also had a cash balance on hand of $32,090.

The Annapolis primary will be on Sept. 19. The general election will be on Nov. 7.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video