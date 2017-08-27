Pantelides, Astle, hold funding edge in Annapolis mayor race

Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides and state Sen. John Astle are leading their primary opponents in the city's mayoral race.
The Capital Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2wKmsGq ) that Pantelides, a Republican, has raised the most at $141,697. Astle, a Democrat, has raised $119,209.
Astle's primary opponent, Gavin Buckley, has raised $72,736. Republican Nevin Young was in last place with $2,692.
The money raised this year is considerably higher than in the August reports of the city's last mayoral race. Pantelides had raised $36,555 in his first campaign finance report in 2013. Josh Cohen, who was the Democratic incumbent in the last race, had raised $35,337, but he also had a cash balance on hand of $32,090.
The Annapolis primary will be on Sept. 19. The general election will be on Nov. 7.
