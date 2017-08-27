Man shot, wounded by police now facing numerous charges

Authorities say a knife-wielding man who was shot and wounded by police after he allegedly threatened an officer during a domestic disturbance call is now facing several charges.
Hudson County prosecutors said Sunday that 51-year-old Rudy Vera, of Bayonne, is charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
Bayonne police responded to a city home around 5:30 p.m. Friday after a woman said she had found Vera there in violation of a restraining order. When the first officer arrived on scene, Vera allegedly acted aggressively toward him and then pursued the officer.
Authorities say Vera ignored the officer's repeated orders to drop the knife and continued to threaten him. The officer then shot Vera in the torso and an extremity.
Vera remains hospitalized in stable condition. It wasn't known Sunday if he's retained an attorney.
