Wisconsin Democrats face crowded field against Walker

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker speaks at an event at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Wisconsin Democrats have sometimes struggled to field candidates against Walker. This time around, they have the opposite problem. Five Democrats have announced they're running in 2018. At least 13 others are considering it. The party says the rush is because Walker is vulnerable. His approval ratings have been below 50 percent since early 2014. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo