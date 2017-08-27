More Politics News

Nevada court upholds troopers' free speech case

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 2:58 PM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

A Nevada court has ruled the government cannot ban its employees from discussing their work, siding with three highway patrol troopers who were ordered to not to speak to outsiders about the K9 patrol program.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wAxP31 ) the troopers sued their department in 2012, claiming administrators sabotaged their K-9 drug-detection unit and retaliated against them after media reports of alleged illegal searches.

At the heart of the complaint was an email sent by highway patrol Major Kevin Tice on Feb. 24, 2011. In the message, Tice forbade "direct contact between K-9 handlers or line employees with ANY non-law enforcement entity or persons for the purpose of discussing the Nevada Highway Patrol K-9 program."

Troopers Matt Moonin, Donn Yarnall and Erik Lee challenged the email's constitutionality.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video