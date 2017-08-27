Mourners offer signs of respect as pallbearers carry the casket of fallen solider Aaron Butler, who was killed in action in Afghanistan earlier in the month, at the funeral in Monticello, Utah, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Mourners offer signs of respect as pallbearers carry the casket of fallen solider Aaron Butler, who was killed in action in Afghanistan earlier in the month, at the funeral in Monticello, Utah, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Trent Nelson
Mourners offer signs of respect as pallbearers carry the casket of fallen solider Aaron Butler, who was killed in action in Afghanistan earlier in the month, at the funeral in Monticello, Utah, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Trent Nelson

More Politics News

Emotional funeral for Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 2:28 PM

MONTICELLO, Utah

His fiancee, family members and fellow military brothers honored Aaron Butler in an emotional funeral in southern Utah, more than a week after the guardsman was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The funeral in Monticello, Utah, was held Saturday at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints center that was filled to capacity. He was then buried in the local city cemetery.

Butler as a member of the Green Beret Special Forces was killed at the age of 27 on Aug. 16. He died in an explosion at a booby-trapped building in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, which also injured 11 others.

He was eulogized as a mischief-loving boy and high school wrestling star who grew into a determined and brave soldier and patriot dedicated to serving his country.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video