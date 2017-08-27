Emotional funeral for Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan

His fiancee, family members and fellow military brothers honored Aaron Butler in an emotional funeral in southern Utah, more than a week after the guardsman was killed in action in Afghanistan.
The funeral in Monticello, Utah, was held Saturday at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints center that was filled to capacity. He was then buried in the local city cemetery.
Butler as a member of the Green Beret Special Forces was killed at the age of 27 on Aug. 16. He died in an explosion at a booby-trapped building in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, which also injured 11 others.
He was eulogized as a mischief-loving boy and high school wrestling star who grew into a determined and brave soldier and patriot dedicated to serving his country.
Comments