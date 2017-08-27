More Politics News

New Hampshire police department recaptures suspect

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 1:35 PM

NORTHWOOD, N.H.

A New Hampshire police department says officers have recaptured a domestic assault suspect who slipped his handcuffs and ran from the Northwood police station.

Police say 18-year-old Jeffrey Reynolds was arrested on a domestic violence charge Friday night, released and then taken into custody again Saturday after allegedly assaulting the same victim.

WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2wK8nZw ) reports that after Reynolds escaped Saturday they searched for him with police dogs and state police helicopters. Reynolds then called a friend to pick him up.

He then jumped from the still-moving car. The driver is also facing charges.

Northwood Police Cheif Glen Drolet says police used technology to help locate Reynolds later Saturday in a wooded area.

He's being held on $50,000 bail.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.

