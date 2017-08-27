Judge asked to toss challenge to Arkansas panhandling law

A federal judge is being asked to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' anti-loitering law.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorneys for the state on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of a disabled veteran and a homeless man.
The state argues the men have no standing to sue because they haven't been prosecuted under the law, that the law is not vague and that the federal court should defer to state courts.
Both men were cited under a 2015 anti-loitering law that was ruled unconstitutional last year.
State attorneys say the current law is "more tailored and restricted" than the previous anti-loitering law. The ACLU says the law violates First Amendment free speech rights just as the previous law did.
