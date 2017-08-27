More Politics News

Man sought after chase shot by police during capture

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 12:04 PM

TITUSVILLE, Pa.

Authorities say a man accused of leading police on a 10-mile chase in Pennsylvania in a stolen vehicle last week was shot by a police officer while being apprehended over the weekend.

State police say 30-year-old Timothy McGarvie was taken into custody Saturday in a Titusville home after officers used a stun gun and fired a shot. His wound was said not to be life-threatening.

Police said McGarvie was wanted on theft and fleeing charges after a sport utility vehicle stolen Tuesday or Wednesday in Rome Township was spotted Thursday. A 10-mile pursuit began through eastern Crawford County before the SUV turned onto a logging road and hit a tree and the diver fled.

Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed number for McGarvie couldn't be found Sunday.

