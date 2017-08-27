More Politics News

Boston area braces for traffic woes as students return

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 12:04 PM

BOSTON

It's getting to be that time of year again: The time when college students begin moving back into their apartments and dorms and clog up Boston-area streets in the process.

State officials say parking restrictions will be in effect on several roadways during the period leading up to the official "Move-in Day" on Sept. 1.

Electronic message boards reading "Permitted Drop Off Only" will be posted.

Students who aren't familiar with traveling around the Boston area are also being reminded about height restrictions for vehicles on Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Soldiers Field Road.

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack says with thousands of students returning to Boston in the coming weeks, it's important for everyone to plan ahead and do their part to reduce traffic congestion.

