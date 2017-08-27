People take part in a demonstration in support of the Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, Ivan Velasquez, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Velasquez and Guatemala's attorney general are calling for the removal of President Jimmy Morales' political immunity to investigate him for illicit electoral financing.
The Latest: Backers bemoan expulsion by Guatemala president

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:55 AM

GUATEMALA CITY

The Latest on the Guatemalan president's decision to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The embassies of countries backing a U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala are decrying the decision by the country's president to expel the agency's chief.

The United States, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union issued joint statement regretting President Jimmy Morales' decision to expel Ivan Velasquez.

The statement says the commission "has played a vital role in the fight against impunity" in Guatemala and says the expulsion harms the commission's ability to achieve its mandate.

Morales announced the expulsion on Sunday, two days after Velasquez joined the country's chief prosecutor in seeking a formal investigation into the financing of Morales' 2015 campaign.

