Officer loses appeal of suspension over social media posts

A northeast Mississippi police officer's appeal of his suspension over Facebook posts has been denied.
Local media report that the Columbus Civil Service Commission on Thursday unanimously upheld the 28-day unpaid suspension of Officer Jared Booth.
The City Council suspended Booth after the city attorney learned about three posts Booth made that included sexually suggestive content and a racial slur.
The posts surfaced in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city by a former officer fired after he shot and killed a man in 2015.
Booth argued his suspension was excessive and would hurt his chances of promotion. Booth also said he was being treated unfairly because a former city council member also used racial slurs in social media postings.
The officer has returned to work following his suspension's end.
