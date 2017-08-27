More Politics News

Officer loses appeal of suspension over social media posts

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:39 AM

COLUMBUS, Miss.

A northeast Mississippi police officer's appeal of his suspension over Facebook posts has been denied.

Local media report that the Columbus Civil Service Commission on Thursday unanimously upheld the 28-day unpaid suspension of Officer Jared Booth.

The City Council suspended Booth after the city attorney learned about three posts Booth made that included sexually suggestive content and a racial slur.

The posts surfaced in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city by a former officer fired after he shot and killed a man in 2015.

Booth argued his suspension was excessive and would hurt his chances of promotion. Booth also said he was being treated unfairly because a former city council member also used racial slurs in social media postings.

The officer has returned to work following his suspension's end.

