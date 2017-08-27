NY graphics designer starts grassroots 'decency' campaign

In this July 25, 2017 photo provided by Lisa Cholnoky, U.S. Postal Service employee Joan Tehan poses with Cholnoky as she holds up one of the 535 buttons she is sending to members of the U.S. Congress, at the Shelter Island Heights Post Office in Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. Cholnoky says the buttons are the the start of what she calls a "Campaign for Decency," aimed at restoring a sense of respect and dignity to American political discourse, one button at a time. Courtesy of Lisa Cholnoky via AP)