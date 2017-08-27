Preparatory program for youth without a diploma gets grant

A program that provides vocational training and academic opportunities for young people who left high school without a diploma has received a $1.1 million federal grant.
Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced the funding for YouthBuild Preparatory Academy in Providence from the U.S. Department of Labor. Grants were awarded to YouthBuild programs nationwide.
The delegation says the program helps people earn their high school diploma or GED and college credits, and learn career readiness skills through hands-on experience and neighborhood construction projects.
It's an affiliate of YouthBuild USA, a national nonprofit.
The grant will provide academic and workforce training opportunities for 66 people, ages 16 to 24.
Each participant will receive job training in construction, leading to an industry-recognized certification. They'll also have the opportunity to earn a high school diploma.
