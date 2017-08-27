More Politics News

Biden says Trump 'emboldened white supremacists'

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:04 AM

WASHINGTON

Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a commentary published Sunday in The Atlantic, Biden wrote: "Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate."

He said Trump has "emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support."

Biden and former President Barack Obama have kept a low profile since leaving office, carefully choosing the moments to weigh in.

In his commentary, Biden said: "This is a moment for this nation to declare what the president can't with any clarity, consistency, or conviction: There is no place for these hate groups in America."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video