Former Colombia rebels try hand at politics with new party

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Juliana, a 20-year-old rebel fighter for the 36th Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, rests from a trek in the northwest Andes of Colombia, in Antioquia state. A battle is brewing between Colombia’s chief prosecutor and what was recently the nation’s largest rebel group over just how much money and property it owns as the former guerrillas transition into becoming a political party. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia submitted a list of belongings on August 2017, that included farms, cattle and items as miniscule as mops and juice squeezers as required under a peace agreement earlier this month Rodrigo Abd, File AP Photo