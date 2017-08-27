Sick puppies spur New York scrutiny of non-profit rescues

In this July 16, 2016 photo provided by Sara Butler, Peanut, a puppy adopted by Butler reclines on a sofa in Butler's Gloversville, N.Y., home. Peanut, who was adopted from a New York Pet Rescue shelter, died of parvovirus. A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this month increases state oversight of non-profit rescues, which have been exempt from regulations that apply to commercial pet stores and municipal animal shelters. Sara Butler via AP)