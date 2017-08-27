In Massachusetts, lobbyists outnumber lawmakers seven-to-one

One Massachusetts industry that's continuing to thrive despite a fast-changing business climate is political lobbying.
Lobbying is not only alive and well on Beacon Hill, it's seen something of a growth spurt — at least measured by the number of lobbyists actively doing business in Massachusetts.
According to an Associated Press review of state records, the number of active lobbyists jumped by about 1,000 from 2006 to 2016.
In 2016, there were about 1,550 individuals who reported working, at least in part, as lobbyists. That's more than seven lobbyists for each of the 200 state senators and representatives on Beacon Hill.
A big part of the increase is due to a law that took effect in September 2009 that's aimed at sharpening the definition of a lobbyist.
