Cease-fire in battle against IS on Lebanon-Syria border

In this photo released Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, by the Lebanese Army official website, Lebanese soldiers sit a top armored personnel carriers during a battle against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Ras Baalbek, northeast Lebanon. Lebanon's prime minister has visited troops near his country's border with Syria, and said that victory against the Islamic State group is near. Arabic reads, "Army command, the Directorate of Orientation." Lebanese Army Website via AP)