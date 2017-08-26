More Politics News

FBI says agency's New Orleans chief will lead Chicago office

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 6:02 PM

CHICAGO

The FBI has named a new special agent in charge of its Chicago division.

FBI officials say Jeffrey S. Sallet will take over the Chicago field office in November. Sallet is joining Chicago from the bureau's New Orleans division, which he's led since 2015.

He joined the FBI in 1997 and has focused on areas including corruption, counterterrorism and organized crime. He's worked in New York and led investigations in cities including Boston.

He'll replace Michael J. Anderson who has announced his retirement from the Chicago office. Anderson has been with the agency for more than two decades and led Chicago since October 2015.

