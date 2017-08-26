More Politics News

Vandalism at county GOP offices in Kentucky denounced

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 5:47 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The Republican Party of Kentucky is denouncing graffiti scrawled on a county GOP office.

WLEX-TV reports that someone scrawled "Nazi Scum" and "Die Nazi!" on the storefront of the Republican Party of Fayette County.

State GOP spokesman Tres Watson says the slogans are the work of "hate-filled vandals whose only goal is to further divide us."

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said on Twitter that that the city has no tolerance for vandalism. In his words: "We are all Americans, regardless of party registration."

Said hte Kentucky Democratic Party in a statement: "We denounce hate and racism, but we cannot expect to eradicate it through violent or destructive behavior."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video