California man accused of pointing laser at aircraft

Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of shining lasers at sheriff's department aircraft in Southern California.
Riverside County officials say deputies serving a search warrant at a residence in Menifee this week found several laser devices.
George Tucker could face a charge of discharging a laser at an aircraft. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.
The Press-Enterprise reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2vgrQkb ) that the 56-year-old was held on $10,000 bail.
Investigators say sheriff's aviation pilots were affected during a May 2 incident, and additional laser strikes occurred since then.
Pointing lasers toward aircraft is a state and federal crime. The light can temporarily blind the pilot.
