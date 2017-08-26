More Politics News

California man accused of pointing laser at aircraft

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 5:43 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of shining lasers at sheriff's department aircraft in Southern California.

Riverside County officials say deputies serving a search warrant at a residence in Menifee this week found several laser devices.

George Tucker could face a charge of discharging a laser at an aircraft. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The Press-Enterprise reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2vgrQkb ) that the 56-year-old was held on $10,000 bail.

Investigators say sheriff's aviation pilots were affected during a May 2 incident, and additional laser strikes occurred since then.

Pointing lasers toward aircraft is a state and federal crime. The light can temporarily blind the pilot.

