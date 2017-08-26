Illinois governor OKs creation of Muslim advisory council

Gov. Bruce Rauner has approved the creation of the Illinois Muslim American Advisory Council.
The Republican signed the plan into law on Friday without offering comment.
The council's purpose is to advise the governor and legislators on policy issues affecting Muslim Americans and immigrants. It'll be made up of 21 members, appointed by the governor and legislative leaders. The group is required to meet monthly and issue policy recommendations.
Proponents say establishing the council sends a welcoming message to Muslims.
Opponents question resources used on advisory councils.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn had established a similar group by executive order in 2011, but the group disbanded when Rauner took office in 2015.
Illinois has over 500,000 Muslims and more than 300 mosques.
Comments