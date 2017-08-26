Basque Fry GOP fundraiser goes on in northern Nevada

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt may not have officially announced it, but speakers at his annual Republican fundraiser in northern Nevada have jumped to the conclusion by throwing their support behind his likely run for governor in the next election.
Laxalt's 3rd annual Basque Fry is being held Saturday on a ranch near Carson City.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2iB8JLQ ) that Nevada Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson told the crowd of about 3,000 that he wants to make sure Laxalt takes the governor's mansion in 2018.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to speak, though Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have cancelled their appearances citing Hurricane Harvey.
A small group of protesters also briefly interrupted Laxalt as he took the stage.
