Nevada regulators reaffirm wall between casinos, marijuana

Nevada's gambling regulators are grappling with how to deal with the state's latest legal vice — recreational marijuana— but they've made it clear that pot doesn't belong in casinos.
In the first of a series of policy discussions on Thursday, the Nevada Gaming Commission reiterated that as long as marijuana consumption and possession is viewed as a felony by federal authorities, it will have no place in Nevada casinos.
While no votes were taken, commissioners unanimously concluded that licensees should be discouraged from hosting shows or conferences that promote the use, sale, cultivation or distribution of marijuana. Licensees also shouldn't maintain business relationships with marijuana companies, including landlord-tenant arrangements.
Commissioners also said licensees should not receive financing from or provide financing to an individual, entity or establishment that sells, cultivates or distributes marijuana.
