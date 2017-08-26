More Politics News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 4:49 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" —Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Tom Bossert, White House homeland security adviser; Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Douglas Lute, former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" —Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William "Brock" Long; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" —Bossert; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; retired Adm. James Winnefeld.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Long; Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

