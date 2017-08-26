Governor nixes plan aimed at improving trampoline safety

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has rejected a plan aimed at regulating trampoline parks, citing a "new mandate on businesses" in the state.
The Republican vetoed the proposal on Friday, one of many bills he acted on.
The plan would have let the state establish new fees, rules and regulations, including requiring trampoline courts to meet operation and maintenance standards.
Proponents say the new rules would improve safety as the indoor jumping trend has spread and injuries have soared.
Opponents objected to the costs.
In his veto message, Rauner said Illinois already suffers from a "bloated administrative code" and there are excessive fees and paperwork for doing business. He says "miring small and new businesses in red tape" hinders growth and competition.
Comments