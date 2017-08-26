More Politics News

Iowa Marine killed in California highway motorcycle crash

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 2:20 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

A U.S. Marine Corps official has confirmed the motorcycle crash death of a 22-year-old Marine from Iowa in California.

Marine First Sgt. Michael Sodergren tells the Des Moines Register that Cpl. Andrew West died last Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving veered across the center line of a highway and hit a car in Riverside, California.

West, of Van Horne, was in training at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton at the time of his death. He was off base on personal time when the crash happened.

West graduated from Marion High School in Iowa in 2014. He joined the Marines on Nov. 26, 2013.

His body was to be flown back to Iowa this weekend.

