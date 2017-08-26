Some Yuma officials wish Trump would have stayed longer

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then onto Yuma, Ariz., to visit the U.S. border with Mexico and attend a rally in Phoenix. Some local officials in the border city of Yuma have expressed disappointment in the brevity of President Trump's visit, which they were hoping would give the community a higher profile on the national stage. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo