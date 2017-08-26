More Politics News

More than 8,000 checks sent in gynecologist recording case

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 1:36 PM

BALTIMORE

More than 8,000 checks have been mailed to former patients of Johns Hopkins gynecologist Dr. Nikita Levy as part of a class-action settlement involving the secret recording of pelvic exams, but some have still not received a full payment.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2vrbL7c ) some women have received only 80 percent of their settlement award, because the trustee of the $190 million settlement fund continues to try to resolve lien issues related to Medicaid and Medicare.

Michael Lee, the chief operating officer of a Philadelphia company handling the claims, says that since June about 8,100 checks have been mailed. He says about 1,200 women received partial payments.

A total of 8,342 women were approved to receive settlement money in the case.

Levy killed himself in 2013 as police investigated.

