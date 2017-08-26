In this Friday, March 18, 2016 photo. inmate Brad Dunn sits behind glass during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas. Congress is close to finalizing changes to the nation’s emergency dialing system inspired by a girl’s struggle to call 911 as her mother lay dying from stab wounds in a Texas hotel room. “Kari’s Law” was named after Kari Hunt Dunn, who was slain in 2013 when Brad Dunn, her estranged husband stormed into her hotel room and stabbed her multiple times while her children watched.
Texas hotel slaying inspires push to mandate direct-dial 911

By JAIME DUNAWAY Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:13 PM

DALLAS

Congress is close to finalizing changes to the nation's emergency dialing system inspired by a girl's struggle to call 911 as her mother lay dying from stab wounds in a Texas hotel room.

The House and Senate unanimously passed versions of the proposal. Once the final wording is worked out, the measure known as "Kari's Law" heads to President Donald Trump's desk.

Kari Hunt Dunn was slain in 2013 when her estranged husband stormed into her hotel room and stabbed her multiple times while her children watched. One of them, a girl who was 9 at the time, tried to call 911 four times but wasn't able to get an outside line.

Her grandfather, Dunn's father, pressed Congress to mandate direct-dial 911 on new phone systems that businesses install.

