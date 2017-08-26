Texas hotel slaying inspires push to mandate direct-dial 911

In this Friday, March 18, 2016 photo. inmate Brad Dunn sits behind glass during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas. Congress is close to finalizing changes to the nation’s emergency dialing system inspired by a girl’s struggle to call 911 as her mother lay dying from stab wounds in a Texas hotel room. “Kari’s Law” was named after Kari Hunt Dunn, who was slain in 2013 when Brad Dunn, her estranged husband stormed into her hotel room and stabbed her multiple times while her children watched. The News-Journal via AP Kevin Green