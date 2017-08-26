More Politics News

Group won't show Browns games after players' anthem protest

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:01 PM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio

An Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post says it won't show Cleveland Browns football games this season after a group of players knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game Monday.

VFW Post 3345 Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page Wednesday that says the Strongsville post outside of Cleveland won't support a group or person who "disgraces the flag or the anthem that we have fought for."

A team spokesman responded by saying the Browns organization has a "profound" respect for the anthem, the American flag and those in the military but also respects the "freedom of personal expression."

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem, including tight end Seth DeValve, the first white NFL player to do so.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video