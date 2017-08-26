Little Rock teen dies in police shooting in Pine Bluff

Arkansas State Police say an 18-year-old Little Rock man was fatally shot after he wounded a police officer in the leg during a disturbance outside a restaurant in Pine Bluff.
Authorities say Michael Malik Kawon Lee died at the scene of Saturday's shooting in the parking lot of the Harbor Oaks Restaurant in Pine Bluff.
Investigators say a disturbance erupted about 12:30 a.m. and a Pine Bluff police officer tried to pull Lee from the melee. Authorities say Lee shot the officer in the leg although the injury wasn't considered life-threatening.
Lee was shot by a second officer when he tried to flee. A 19-year-old bystander was also struck by non-life-threatening gunfire.
State police say they will present their findings to prosecutors, who will decide if the shooting was justified.
