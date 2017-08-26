Ex-Christie aides appeal their convictions in bridge case

Two ex-allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie convicted in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial last fall have appealed the verdicts.
Lawyers for Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni filed separate briefs Friday with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.
The two were convicted last November of wire fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes. They were accused of creating a colossal traffic jam in 2013 for political revenge.
Both claim in their appeals that their actions didn't amount to criminal conduct under the law.
Baroni was Christie's appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Kelly, who served as the Republican governor's deputy chief of staff, got 18 months.
Both remain free on appeal.
Comments