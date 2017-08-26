Moore, Strange address Alabama GOP executive committee

With one month to go until the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore made their pitches to state Republicans.
Moore and Strange spoke Saturday to the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee. The brief speeches highlighted style differences between the two Republicans vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.
Strange said he has a record of conservative accomplishments and is proud of his backing from President Donald Trump. Moore said there's a "Washington crowd trying to buy this election," adding that he didn't consider Trump part of that crowd. Strange is backed by a super PAC tied to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Moore said the nation is watching what will happen in the Alabama Senate race.
