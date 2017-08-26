Minnesota mansion available for rent for the Super bowl

A mansion in eastern Minnesota is ready to be rented out for the Super Bowl.
The house's property manager, Matthew Stepaniak, told the Pioneer Press that the house is available for short-term rental.
"Just because we're in Stillwater doesn't mean we can't be in the game," Stepaniak said.
The City Council passed an ordinance this year that allows short-term rentals, but limits the number of licenses available and limits the number of guests allowed.
The Twin Cities expects about 1 million visitors will be in the area for about 10 days in February for Super Bowl activities.
The mansion sits on 1.7 acres and has a gourmet kitchen, seven bedrooms, almost 10 bathrooms, a wraparound porch, gardens, covered terrace and a basement with a bar, TV and pool table.
"Everything that you could possibly want is here," Stepaniak said. "The clientele that we cater to expect that."
It'll be rented out for $10,000 for three nights, $15,000 for five nights or $20,000 for seven nights for the Super Bowl.
The 7,800-square-foot house is typically rented out for events such as bridal parties, girls' weekends, family reunions and corporate retreats.
"Our mission statement is: 'Gather and celebrate. Together,'" Stepaniak said. "This is truly something that we want to share. We want friends and families to come in and be together. We only have two TVs in the house — in the great room and in the speakeasy, and we did it on purpose, by design. One of the things we want to do is promote the gathering, the celebrating."
