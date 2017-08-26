Maryland state Sen. James DeGrange to retire

Maryland state Sen. James DeGrange says he will retire at the end of his term next year.
The Capital Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2gcMgUp ) the 67-year-old senator says he's retiring to spend more time with family.
The Anne Arundel County Democrat served on the county council from 1994 to 1998 before being elected to the state Senate.
He was the chairman of the capital budget subcommittee for the past decade.
His announcement comes at a time when Maryland Republicans are looking to win five Senate seats and six House seats in order to block Democratic overrides of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes.
