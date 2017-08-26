Dubuque's annual City Expo set for Sept. 14

More Politics News

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 10:25 AM

DUBUQUE, Iowa

The city of Dubuque is preparing for the return of its City Expo next month.

The free event will be held Sept. 14 at the Five Flags Center and is open to the public.

Dubuque residents are invited to attend to learn about city services and programs. The event will feature booths and displays from all city departments and divisions in the arena as well as large equipment displays. City partner organizations will also participate in the event. Informational materials and complimentary refreshments will be available.

This year's expo will also offer several presentations on city services, projects and programs.

Additional information may be found online at www.cityofdubuque.org/expo .

